Basketball playoffs set

7th seed Boothbay Region boys basketball team will play 10th seed Traip Academy on Wed. Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in a South Class C preliminary game in Boothbay Harbor.

Sixth seed Lincoln Academy boys basketball team will take on third seed Spruce Mountain in a South Class B quarter-final game on Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Portland Expo.

Fourth seed Medomak Valley boys basketball team will play fifth ranked York on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Portland Expo in a South Class B quarter-final match-up.

Fourth seed Medomak Valley girls basketball team will take on 6th seed Maranacook on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Portland Expo in a South Class B quarter-final game. Game time is 12 noon. The Lady Panthers defeated the Black Bears twice during their KVAC season, 54-46, and 56-35.

 

