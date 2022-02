Moved to Feb. 26 at Portland Expo

The South Class B regional final games originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25 have been postponed.

The South Class B girls regional final between Oceanside and York will take place at noon on Saturday, Feb. 26. The South Class B boys regional final between Medomak Valley and Yarmouth will follow at 2 p.m.

Both games will take place at the Portland Expo.

