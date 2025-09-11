Battle Of The Eagles Ends in Scoreless Double Overtime Tie

The battle of the Eagles ended in a 0-0 double overtime tie in boys soccer action on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at Lincoln Academy.

Erskine Academy rattled off the first five shots of the game, all stopped by LA keeper Joey Crooker.

The Lincoln offense poured it on in the final 30 minutes, outshooting the Erskine Eagles 10-2, but came up empty. Bryce St. Onge made 10 stops before the half, including a header from Jacob Hedrick and two rockets from George Siegel.

For Erskine, Anders Bassett broke free, but Crooker stopped him with a diving save.

A midfield battle was the name of the game in the second half, with LA getting off seven shots, three of which were wide or high of the mark.

Siegel took a couple of direct kicks in the opening minutes, but was rejected by St. Onge. LA’s Max Preuss and Kieron Karani made nice defensive stops on Erskine breakaways. LA keeper Crooker engaged Gabe Studholme at the top of the box to squash an Erskine breakaway.

Lincoln got off two shots and Erskine one in the first five minute overtime. LA had the only shot of the second OT. Both goalkeepers stood firm, ending the game in a 0-0 deadlock.

Lincoln held a 22-11 edge in shots. Crooker made 10 saves for LA while St. Onge 18 for Erskine.

Lincoln Academy goalkeeper Joey Crooker makes one of his 18 saves in a 0-0 tie with Erskine Academy. (Paula Roberts photo) Owen Perez traps the ball for the Lincoln Academy Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo) James Hanley clears the ball out of LA’s defensive end with Erskine Academy’s Jack Murray in pursuit. (Paula Roberts photo)

