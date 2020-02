Cox and Parlin take third

Medomak Valley senior Erik Benner won the 195 title at the KVAC wrestling championships on Feb. 1 at Cony High School in Augusta. Medomak wrestler Tyler Cox placed third at 170 pounds, and Erskine Academy freshman Timber Parlin, of Jefferson, placed third at 160 pounds.

