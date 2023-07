District 4 champions Biddeford defeated District 2 champs Lincoln Little League 1-0 in state 11-12 Little League baseball playoff action on July 23 in Hermon. Great defense was played by both squads. Lincoln committed just one error, and Biddeford allowed two base runners on dropped third strikes.

Biddeford scored in the bottom of the first inning when Evan Doyon hit a lead-off double, and scored on a Lucas Lamontagne ground out.

Lincoln plays Monday, July 23 at 3 p.m. in Hermon.

