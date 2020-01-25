Advanced Search
Black Bears ground Lady Eagles Maranacook 41 - Lincoln 37

at

Marananacook girls basketball team defended their home court for a 41-37 win over Lincoln Academy on Jan. 24. The Lady Eagles dug themselves into a hole early, 16-0 after the end of the first quarter. “The kids played hard. After a horrible first quarter, the kids just battled hard,” coach Kevin Feltis said. Lincoln’s tying 3-point attempt late in the game fell short.

Lincoln was led by Maddy York with 18 points and Maisy O’Brien 12. The Black Bears were led by Greeen with 12, Drillen 8 and Goucher 7.

