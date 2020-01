Marancook defeated Lincoln Academy 80-32 in KVAC boys basketball action on Jan. 24. The Black Bears jumped out to a 20-6 first quarter lead and continued to build on it, leading 40-21 at the half and 62-24 at the end of three.

Lincoln was led by Zach Farrin and Zak McKenna with 5 points each. Maranacook was led by Cash McClure and Casey Cormier 15 points each, Joey Dupont 12 and Tim Worster 10.

