Ben Olmstead was presented with a black belt by sensei Linda Porter during a Mobius martial arts class at the Central Lincoln County YMCA on Sept. 3 in Damariscotta. Before tying on the black belt in a ritual with his teacher, Olmstead demonstrated his martial arts skills in front of Porter, classmates, friends and family that had gathered at the ceremony.

“Ben has been training with me for about eight years,” said Porter, who is a third degree black belt. “He has overcome many challenges in his life, and is committed to the art and everything that’s involved. Ben has proven himself to be a true leader.”

Porter began training in martial arts in 1986 and ran a martial arts school with her son in western Massachusetts before moving to Maine with her husband in 2014. She started teaching martial arts to Mobius clients while she was an employee and continues to teach as a volunteer 16 months after her retirement.

“The whole class is close, like family,” said Porter. “They are all from different backgrounds but they come together with a strong sense of camaraderie and are thrilled for Ben. Watching them take pride in their success, and his success, is extraordinarily fulfilling to me as a teacher.”

The ceremony was emotional for the students and for the teacher, who read a statement that Olmstead had prepared for the event.

“Today is my greatest achievement and honor,” said Olmstead. “Everyone talks about accomplishing goals, and this has been my favorite goal to have completed. All of this couldn’t have been done without my fellow students.”

The ceremony was also a full circle moment for Porter and Olmstead.

“Years back I presented Ben his yellow belt,” said Porter. “It was a belt that belonged to a fellow Mobius student who had sadly passed away. It was very emotional for Ben, and now he wants to pass his brown belt to a fellow student who is in a wheelchair.”

Olmstead had praise for the teacher who has mentored him and helped him hone his craft for the past several years.

“Thank you, Linda, for being the best sensei that I had the honor and the privilege to learn from,” said Olmstead. “To become a black belt means I get to teach others and continue a long lasting art.”

