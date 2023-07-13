Medomak Valley Little League 11-12 softball all-stars lost back to back games to Bonny Eagle on July 12 to place second in the state Little League championships. Kendall Wyman pitched both games, which were lost on errors. Relief pitcher Hailey Elwell won the first game, and Lily Regan won the second game for Bonny Eagle.

Bonny Eagle scored two runs in the first inning of the first game, thanks in part to a two out error. Medomak scored one in the third when Rheanne Simmons singled and scored on a bases loaded walk to Wyman. Medomak took the lead with two runs in the fourth. Aubrey Court reached on a dropped third strike, and Kiki Ames on a double and both scored on a Air Pierpont triple to take a 3-2 lead

Bonny Eagle rallied with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Amaya Lavigne walked, Lola Boudreno and Peyton Campobasse reached on a bunt errors, to set up a two run walk-off single to Emily Ireland.

In game two, Bonny Eagle took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a walk and three errors. They added a run in the second when Kensie Franck singled and scored on a Claire Libby single. Bonny Eagle took a 4-0 lead with a run in the third. Lydia Weeks singled and scored on a two out error to Maris Lopresti.

Medomak pulled within two with two runs in the fifth. Kiki Ames singled, Ari Pierpont walked and Simmons beat out an infield single to load up the bases for a RBI walk to Olivia Campbell. Pierpont scored on a passed ball.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

