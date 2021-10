Boothbay-Wiscasset boys cross country team placed second at the South Class C Regional championships held in Cumberland on Oct. 23, to qualify for States. Qualifying as individuals were 9. Lucas Hardwick, 10. Gryffin Kristan, 11. Dominich Dow, and 13. Ryan Clark.

Three Lady Seahawks qualified for states, including 15. Laura Chapman, 16. Ava Schlosser and 29. Maddie Orchard.

