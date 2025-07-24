The Boothbay A’s beat Bath 4-3 in Babe Ruth baseball league action on Tuesday, July 22 in Boothbay. The A’s won on a walk-off fielder’s choice in the bottom of the final inning.

Boothbay jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Bath rallied to tie the score with one run in the fourth inning and two in the sixth inning before Boothbay broke the tie and won at home in dramatic fashion. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Boothbay’s Avery Fowlie battled to a full count and worked a walk. Jared Roquemore beat out an infield grounder by pressuring the defense with his speed, and then Kameron Fowlie won the game on a fielder’s choice by putting the ball in play after facing a two-strike count that scored Avery Fowlie from third base with the winning run.

“Our lineup is deep and patient,” said Boothbay coach Jeremy Phelps. “Those three plays in the seventh inning are emblematic of players who are comfortable, patient, and approach their at-bats with a plan.”

Casey Phelps (five innings), Les White (one inning) and Avery Fowlie (one inning) shared the pitching duties for Boothbay.

“Bath is probably the toughest team we’ve played, so it was great to see such a team-oriented win,” said Phelps. “Our players did a good job of getting pitches to put in play and not trying to do too much. For example, we scored three runs in the first inning on two walks and four singles, playing simple and station-to-station.”

