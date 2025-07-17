Boothbay A’s Split a Pair of Babe Ruth League Games

Brunswick 15 – Boothbay 5

The Boothbay A’s lost 15-5 to Brunswick in a Babe Ruth game on Monday, July 14 in Boothbay. The A’s held a 3-0 advantage after two innings, but Brunswick took advantage of six errors to surge ahead and then coasted to the victory.

“Six errors doomed us,” said Boothbay coach Jeremy Phelps. “Team defense had been a strength of ours so far this year.”

Casey Phelps, Cale Rogers, Elijah Whitaker, and Colby Doucette each had a pair of hits to lead the Boothbay offense. Maks Morin hit one single for the A’s.

“It is great that Maks got his first hit of the year, and that was Whitaker’s first two-hit game of the season,” said Phelps.

Casey Phelps pitched the first three innings for Boothbay, allowing no earned runs and just one hit and five walks while striking out five. Landyn Rego came on in relief and pitched 3.1 innings, allowing seven earned runs on three hits and 10 walks while striking out three. Whitaker took the mound in relief of Rego and got the final two outs, including a strikeout, while allowing one hit and no runs.

Boothbay 14 – Jorgensen Landscaping (Bath) 8

The Boothbay A’s beat Jorgensen Landscaping (Bath) 14-8 in Babe Ruth league action on Wednesday, July 9 in Wiscasset. The A’s rallied from a 7-2 deficit in the third inning to overtake Jorgensen.

Colby Doucette and Ben Blanchard had three hits apiece and Casey Phelps hit a triple to boost Boothbay to the victory. Sawyer McVey hit a double and a single and Kameron Fowlie, Jared Roquemore, and Elijah Whitaker each hit a single to contribute to the offense.

Avery Fowlie pitched five innings to earn the win on the mound for the A’s. Fowlie did not give up an earned run and allowed five hits and five walks while striking out two.

Kameron Fowlie made his first pitching appearance of the season in the final inning, allowing one run on two hits and two walks.

