The Boothbay baseball team shut out Spruce Mountain 4-0 on Tuesday, May 26 in Boothbay. Boothbay’s Casey Phelps led the way for Boothbay by tossing a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. Phelps did not walk any batters and was able to work around four errors committed by the Seahawks in the field.

Matt Reed’s single was the only hit of the game for Boothbay, who benefited from six walks by the Phoenix pitchers. Aiden Jewett scored two runs for Boothbay, and Reed and Aiden Locke each scored one.

Spruce Mountain starting pitcher Trent Lovewell allowed one hit and no earned runs in his 5.2 innings on the mound. Lovewell struck out 12 and walked six Seahawks while taking the loss for the Phoenix, who dropped to 2-9 in Class B South.

The Seahawks improved to 2-10 with the win and moved closer to locking up a Class D South playoff spot with four games remaining. Boothbay sits in ninth place in the division, less than one point behind Greenville (3-7) in the Heal Point Standings. The top eight teams will make the playoffs.

Lisbon 13 – Boothbay 3

The Boothbay baseball team lost to Lisbon 13-3 in six innings on Saturday, May 23 in Boothbay. Errors proved costly for the Seahawks, who committed five miscues that led to seven unearned runs.

Casey Phelps (2R, 1SB) and Les White (2SB) both hit a single to record the only hits for the Seahawks. Aiden Locke (1RBI) knocked in one run, Blake Durgan (1RBI, 1SB) scored one run, and Colby Doucette (3SB) walked twice and stole three bases.

White was the starting pitcher for the Seahawks, allowing six earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out two Greyhounds. Locke, Avery Fowlie, and Durgan pitched in relief of White, allowing a total of three hits and four walks between them while not allowing any earned runs.

Boothbay dropped to 1-10 on the season while Lisbon improved to 8-3.

Lisbon 10 – Boothbay 0

The Seahawks lost 10-0 to the Greyhounds in a baseball game on Friday, May 22 in Lisbon. The Greyhounds led 7-0 after three innings and cruised to the shutout win in a game shortened to six innings due to the mercy rule.

Blake Durgan and Matt Reed both hit a single to register the only hits for the Seahawks.

Boothbay starting pitcher Casey Phelps allowed six runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk and struck out three during his 2.2 innings on the mound. Dylan Cripowitz relieved Phelps, and allowed four unearned runs on five hits in three innings. The Seahawks committed four errors in the game, which led to seven unearned runs.

Cyrus Tefft led the Greyhounds at the plate with a double and a single. Lisbon starting pitcher Nolan Parker tossed five shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven Seahawks.

Mt. Abram 17 – Boothbay 5

The Boothbay baseball team lost to Mt. Abram 17-5 on Wednesday, May 22 in Boothbay. The Seahawks lost by 12 runs despite outhitting the Roadrunners 6-5 in the game. The Boothbay defense committed seven errors in the match, which led to seven unearned runs.

Mt. Abram jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the top of the third inning before Boothbay’s Casey Phelps (1R, 1RBI) and Aiden Locke (1R, 2RBI) each belted a home run in the bottom of the inning to close the gap to 8-4. That was as close as the Seahawks would get, as Mt. Abram tacked on two runs in the fourth and seven more in the fifth to end the game early due to the mercy rule.

The towering home runs by Phelps and Locke were highlights for the Seahawks, sparking joyous celebrations for the team. Les White (1R) hit a double and a single, Matt Reed hit a double, and Dylan Cripowitz (1SB) hit a single for the Seahawks.

White was the starting pitcher for Boothbay, allowing six runs (one earned) on one hit and five walks while striking out three Roadrunners in two innings. Locke came on in relief and gave up four runs (three earned) on one hit and four walks in one inning. Blake Durgan gave up seven runs (six earned) on three hits and six walks in 1.2 innings. Reed relieved Durgan and got the final out for Boothbay after walking one batter.

Killian Pillsbury hit a double and knocked in three runs to lead Mt. Abram.

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