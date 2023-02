In a rare MVC double header, Mt.Valley defeated Wiscasset 68-35, and lost to Boothbay Region 61-46 on January 31. Leading the Falcons at Wiscasset were Zach New with 14 points. The Wolverines were led by Dylan Akers with 13 and Jevar Garricks 9.

Leading Boothbay in the win over Mt.Valley were Drew Meader with a season high 18 points (6-3’s), Finn Harkins 11, and Gryffin Kristan 10. Will Ballant led Mt.Valley with 10.

