Boothbay boys basketball team defeated visiting Telstar 40-38 on Thursday, Jan. 11. Finn Harkins led the Seahawks with 22 points, including seven in the final period, including a 3 pointer and four clutch foul shtos. Telstar had possession the final 20 seconds, but were unable to get a shot to fall under heavy Seahawk defensive pressure.

