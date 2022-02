Boothbay boys basketball team defeated Buckfield 66-44 on Jan. 31 in the Seahawk nest. Boothbay was led by Lucas Hardwick and Gryffin Kristan with 15 points each, and Giovanni Warren 10. Buckfield was led by Ayden Jefferson with 14 and Gavin Charest 13.

