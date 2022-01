Boothbay Region boys basketball team defeated Telstar 52-46 on Jan. 13, led by Connor Wenners with 14 and Matt Sulliavn 12 (4-3’s). Telstar was led by Brayden Stevens with 22.

Mt.Abram defeated Wiscasset boys 83-14 on Jan. 13 in MVC boys basketball action.

Madison girls basketball defeated Wiscasset 62-15 on Jan. 12, led by A. Linkletter with 22 points. Wiscasset was led by Bell Orr with nine.

