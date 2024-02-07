Mt. Abram jumped out to a 30-3 lead over Boothbay at the end of the first quarter and coasted to a 89-36 win on Tuesday, Feb. 6 in Boothbay. The Roadrunners lived up to their mascot name by playing a run-and-gun style that quickly left Boothbay in the dust. Boothbay trailed 50-10 at the half before regrouping and generating some offense in the second half. Finn Harkins led the Seahawks with 13 points and Luke Morley chipped in 11. Payton Mitchell led the Roadrunners with 25 points. The Seahawks fell to 5-12 on the season, but despite the loss remained alive in the hunt for a playoff spot.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

