Lisbon boys basketball robbed the Seahawk nest for a 58-54 win in Boothbay’s Mountain Valley Conference opener on Friday, Dec. 5.

The Seahawks jumped out to a 14-3 first quarter lead and held it 16-13 at the end of one. Lisbon opened the second frame with 13-2 run to take the lead. Boothbay rallied to tie the game 29-29 at the half, including scoring nine straight points.

Simeon Bates scored back-to back hoops and Chase Licursi scored off the glass late in the third period to put the Seahawks back on top by four. Owen Hurd scored the final hoop of the quarter for Lisbon to pull within two, 42-40, at the end of three.

Boothbay opened up a seven point lead at the start of the fourth quarter on a 6-1 run, led by Bates with three hoops on assists from Peyton Barter and Licursi. Jaxson Roy-Thompson hit a big 3-pointer for Lisbon. Harry Hinckley crashed the glass for two for Boothbay. Nolan Parker hit a three and Hinckley scored off a feed from Licursi. Parker drained another long ball to tie the game with 2:10 remaining. Boothbay turned the ball over twice in a 31-second span and Lisbon took full advantage. Hurd scored on a feed from Parker and then netted one at the foul line to give the Greyhounds a three point lead with 34 seconds left. Roy-Thompson made good at the foul line for a 3-point play for a six point Lisbon lead. Bates scored the final hoop for Boothbay as time expired in the two teams’ opener.

Scoring for Boothbay were Bates with a double-double with 23 points (10R, 3S, 7A), Hinckley 10 (4R), Barter 7 (5R, 3S, 6A), Licursi 6 (10R, 2A), Ethan Clark 4, Alex Ross 2, and Aiden Locke 2. Lisbon netted seven 3-pointers in the win, led by Parker with four.

Scoring for Lisbon were Roy Thompson with 17, Hurd 16 (15R, 3S, 5B, 5A), Parker 14, Maleek Beaumier 5 (6R), Brandon Long 4 (4S), and R.J. Lerette 2.

Boothbay 55 – NYA 29

The Boothbay boys basketball team beat North Yarmouth Academy 55-29 on Tuesday, Dec. 9 in Yarmouth. The Seahawks shut down the Panthers as the team built a 27-11 lead heading into halftime.

Simeon Bates led the way on offense, scoring a game-high 15 points for the Seahawks. Also scoring for Boothbay were Chase Licursi with 10, Ethan Clark 9, Harry Hinckley 8, Alex Ross 5, and Aiden Locke and Peyton Barter 4 apiece.

Marsok Labota led NYA with 8 points. Boothbay improved to 1-1 with the win while NYA fell to 0-2.

