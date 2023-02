Boothbay boys basketball team tamed the Cobras at Carrabec on February 2. The Seahawks trailed in first half action, before knotting the score 29-29 at the end of three. Boothbay was led by Gryffin Kristan with 14, and Luke Morely 12. Carrabec was led by Joe Gerhke 12 and Luke Carey 10.

In other MVC boys basketball action, Buckfield defeated Wiscasset 59-33, led by Jaiden Jack with 21 points and Ayden Jefferson 19. Wiscasset was led by Jevar Garricks with 12 and Dylan Akers 8.

