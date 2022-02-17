15th seed Boothbay boys basketball team upset second ranked Old Orchard Beach in an 82-75 overtime thriller on Feb. 16 in a South Class C preliminary game.

The two teams were tied 12-12 at the end of one, and OOB held a 31-17 at the half. The Seahawks came out on fire in the second half, scoring 27 points in the third quarter and 24 in the fourth to tie the game and force overtime. Boothbay was led by Kayden Ames with 22 points, Matt Sullivan 19, Gryffin Kristan 16 and Lucas Hardwick 15. OOB was led by Johnson 20, Delisle 16 and Thao 13.

Boothbay advances to the South C quarter-finals against Mt.Abram at the Augusta Civic Center on Mon., Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. The Seahawks lost to the Roadrunners twice during their MVC season

