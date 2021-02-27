Boothbay Region boys basketball team raided the Eagles nest for a 74-53 win on Feb. 26. The Seahawks jumped out to a 20-8 first quarter lead and led 42-25 at the half and 55-45 at the end of three. Lincoln pulled within five in the third quarter, before Boothbay rattled off 12 straight points over two quarters to put the game away.

Boothbay was led by Sullivan Rice with 13, Griffyn Kristan 12, Kaleb Ames 11 and Matt Sullivan and Lucas Hardwick 10 each. Lincoln was led by Lucas Houghton with 16, Tucker Stiles 12 and Nick Prior 10.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

