Boothbay Region cheerleading squad placed fifth in State Class D championships, held at the Augusta Civic Center on February 11. Medomak Valley placed fifth in State Class B. Lincoln Academy placed 15th. Erskine Academy was presented with the South Class B Sportsmanship Award.

Central Aroostook won the D title

, and Ellsworth the B title.

