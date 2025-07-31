The Boothbay 36ers lost 10-4 to the Central Maine Hurricanes in a Senior Legion playoff game on Sunday, July 27 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

The 36ers were ousted from the double-elimination championship tourney due to their loss to Central Maine combined with a 6-2 defeat to Roderick-Crosby on Saturday, July 26. Before Boothbay’s games, Aiden Sanborn and Finn Harkins were named to the league’s second team all-star squad in an announcement on Wednesday, July 23.

The 36ers got off to a rough start against Central Maine, falling behind 7-0 after the first inning. Boothbay’s offense narrowed the gap to 7-4 by scoring a run in the third inning and three in the fourth, but Central Maine tallied three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and shut out Boothbay the rest of the way to advance to the semifinals with a 10-4 win.

Liam Jacobs (1R) hit a pair of singles to pace the Boothbay offense. Blake Grady hit a double and Finn Harkins (1SB), Aiden Sanborn (2RBI, 1SB), Shawn Gamage, and Owen Cotta (1R, 1RBI) each hit one single. Sam Markowitz (1R) contributed to the offense by walking three times and scoring a run. Maddox Cusumano (1RBI, 1SB) walked to knock in a run.

Starting pitcher Grady was on the mound for 0.1 innings, giving up five runs on one hit and four walks. Harkins pitched 2.2 innings of relief, allowing two runs on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out one Hurricane.

Braeden Toothaker pitched one inning and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one, and Hayden Chase finished the game with two innings on the mound, allowing just one walk while striking out a batter.

Roderick-Crosby 6 – Boothbay 2

The Boothbay 36ers Senior Legion baseball team lost 6-2 to Roderick-Crosby Post 28, of Farmington, in a playoff game on Saturday, July 26 in Bangor. Boothbay fell behind 5-0 in the game and could never quite catch up. After Roderick-Crosby plated five runs in the third inning, the 36ers responded with their only rally of the game to close the gap to 5-2.

Blake Grady started the Boothbay surge by getting hit with a pitch. Dom Frisone followed with a single to put a pair of runners on base. Sam Markowitz ripped a two out single that scored both runners, but those were the only runs that Boothbay would get against Logan Dube, who gave up only three hits while pitching a complete game to earn the win on the mound for Roderick-Crosby. Frisone, Markowitz, and Liam Jacobs each hit one single in the game for the 36ers. Boothbay base runners were scarce, as the 36ers failed to draw any walks in the game due to the accurate pitching of Dube.

Jacob Watkinson was the starting pitcher for Boothbay, allowing three earned runs on three hits and three walks in two innings of work. Aiden Sanborn came on in relief and did not give up an earned run, while allowing three hits and striking out three.

Harkins pitched 2.1 innings and allowed one earned run on one hit while striking out one. Jacobs pitched 0.2 innings and walked one while striking out a pair of batters. Hayden Chase faced one batter and got the final out.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

