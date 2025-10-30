The Boothbay field hockey team lost 2-1 in overtime to Lisbon in the Mountain Valley Conference championship game on Thursday, Oct. 23 in Winthrop.

The Seahawks earned the right to compete in the championship game by posting an 11-1-2 record during the regular season, which boosted them into the top spot in the Class C South Heal Point Standings. Lisbon, the No. 2 seed in Class C South, also recorded an 11-1-2 record. The two teams tied 0-0 in their only meeting of the regular season and the MVC title tilt was a similar defensive battle as the squads were knotted in a scoreless tie at halftime.

The Seahawks mounted pressure on the Lisbon goal to start the second half and broke through when Olivia Hardwick tipped in a rebound after a shot on goal by Moriah Smith with 1:44 gone in the third quarter. The stingy Boothbay defense and goalie Jess Steinmetz protected the Seahawk goal through the end of the third quarter despite a series of penalty corners awarded to the Lisbon offense.

The Greyhounds controlled the ball early in the final stanza and scored the equalizer when Aubriana Bright nudged the ball across the goal line during a scramble in front of the Seahawk net with 10:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. Lisbon found the back of the net again three minutes later, but the goal was disallowed due to an infraction. Despite scoring chances for both teams down the stretch the game remained tied 1-1 at the end of regulation.

Boothbay controlled play in the Lisbon end during the first three minutes of the eight-minute overtime session but came away empty handed. After a save by the Lisbon goalie, the Greyhounds gathered the ball and transitioned up the field to their offense where Alivia Saunders collected a rebound and scored with 4:35 left in overtime to end the game.

Moriah Smith knocks the ball away from a Lisbon player during a 2-1 overtime loss to the Greyhounds in the Mountain Valley Conference championship game on Thursday, Oct. 23 in Winthrop. (Mic LeBel photo) Boothbay defender Arabella Hodgdon knocks the ball toward the sideline during a 2-1 overtime loss to Lisbon in the Mountain Valley Conference championship game on Thursday, Oct. 23 in Winthrop. (Mic LeBel photo) Izzy Andreasen carries the ball up the field during Boothbay’s 2-1 overtime loss to Lisbon in the Mountain Valley Conference championship game on Thursday, Oct. 23 in Winthrop. (Mic LeBel photo) Zuri Smith prepares to fire a shot during Boothbay’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Greyhounds in the Mountain Valley Conference championship game on Thursday, Oct. 23 in Winthrop. (Mic LeBel photo) Moriah Smith pursues the ball during the Seahawks’ 2-1 overtime loss to Lisbon in the Mountain Valley Conference championship game on Thursday, Oct. 23 in Winthrop. (Mic LeBel photo) Tatum French sprints up the field during Boothbay’s 2-1 overtime loss to Lisbon in the Mountain Valley Conference championship game on Thursday, Oct. 23 in Winthrop. (Mic LeBel photo) Izzy Andreasen goes after a rebound during Boothbay’s 2-1 overtime loss to Lisbon in the Mountain Valley Conference championship game on Thursday, Oct. 23 in Winthrop. (Mic LeBel photo)

Here are some additional photos from the game:

