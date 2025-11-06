The Boothbay field hockey team lost 1-0 to Winthrop-Maranacook in a Class C South semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 1 in Boothbay. The Ramblers, who have won the last four Class C state championships, avenged a 2-1 loss to the Seahawks from Oct. 1. Boothbay’s season ended with a 12-3-2 record, the second most wins in the 50-year history of the program behind the 2017 squad, which won 13 matches.

It looked as though the top seeded Seahawks could tie the all time record of 13 wins as they held a large advantage in shots and ball control during the first three quarters of the semifinal, however, their match against the defending state champs remained scoreless headed into the final session.

The No. 4 seed Ramblers broke the stalemate and stunned the Seahawks with a goal five minutes into the fourth quarter when sophomore Sophie Shuman whacked a loose ball into the goal. The Seahawks had opportunities to knot the score down the stretch, but Winthrop-Maranacook goalie Cyara Harriman, who made 16 saves in the game, was up to the challenge.

Jess Steinmetz made five saves in the net for the Seahawks.

Boothbay 2 – Traip 0

The Seahawks shut out Traip Academy 2-0 in a Class C South quarterfinal playoff match on Wednesday, Oct. 29 in Boothbay. According to Boothbay Region High School Athletic Director Allan Crocker, it was just the fourth playoff victory in the history of the Boothbay field hockey program.

Moriah Smith scored early in the second quarter to stake the Seahawks to a 1-0 lead. Despite the Boothbay squad holding an 11-1 advantage in shots on goal during the game, the 1-0 score remained until the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Zuri Smith scored from point blank range with 19 seconds remaining to clinch the win for the Seahawks. Senior captain Tatum French, who played a strong game battling for the ball all over the field, assisted on the goal.

Boothbay goalie Sophie White made one save to earn the shutout.

Tatum French fires the ball at the Traip Academy goal during Boothbay’s 2-0 win in a Class C South quarterfinal on Wednesday, Oct. 29. (Mic LeBel photo) Zuri Smith smashes the ball out of the Boothbay end during a 2-0 win over Traip in a Class C South quarterfinal on Wednesday, Oct. 29. (Mic LeBel photo) Moriah Smith blows past a Traip defender during Boothbay’s 2-0 win in a Class C South quarterfinal on Wednesday, Oct. 29. (Mic LeBel photo) Boothbay players celebrate after a 2-0 win over Traip in a Class C South quarterfinal on Wednesday, Oct. 29. (Mic LeBel photo) Moriah Smith shoots during a penalty corner in Boothbay’s 2-0 win over Traip in a Class C South quarterfinal on Wednesday, Oct. 29. (Mic LeBel photo) Natalie Flagg collects a rebound during Boothbay’s 2-0 win over the Rangers on Wednesday, Oct. 29. (Mic LeBel photo) Zuri Smith (left) celebrates with Olivia Hardwick after scoring Boothbay’s second goal in Boothbay’s 2-0 win over Traip in a Class C South quarterfinal on Wednesday, Oct. 29. (Mic LeBel photo) Izzy Andreasen dribbles the ball for the Seahawks during a 2-0 win over Traip in a Class C South quarterfinal game on Wednesday, Oct. 29 in Boothbay. (Mic LeBel photo)

