The Seahawks field hockey team opened the season with a 4-0 record before being shut out by Hall-Dale 1 0 on Monday, Sept. 15 in Boothbay.

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead with a tally in the first half and then held off a furious attack by Boothbay in the closing minutes to seal the win. Moriah Smith had a strong game for the Seahawks, creating several scoring chances for the Boothbay offense.

The Seahawks almost knotted the game in the closing seconds when a shot by Tatum French dribbled past the Bulldogs goalie, but a pair of Seahawks attackers could not nudge the ball over the line before a defender cleared the ball just as the horn sounded to end the match.

The Seahawks fell to 4-1 with the defeat while Hall-Dale improved to 3-1-1 on the season.

Boothbay 3 – Sacopee Valley 0

The Seahawks beat Sacopee Valley 3-0 on Friday, Sept. 12 in Boothbay.

After a scoreless first quarter, Boothbay seized the lead three minutes into the second stanza when Allison Smart scored off an assist by Natalie Flagg. Moriah Smith scored the second goal for Boothbay in the third quarter on a penalty shot after the Hawks goalie was whistled for stepping on the ball in the goal area. Izzy Andreasen scored the third and final goal for the Seahawks in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter after receiving a pass from Smith.

The Boothbay defense recorded their third shutout of the season as they prevented the Hawks offense from getting a shot on goal during the match.

Boothbay 7 – Mt. View 0

The Boothbay field hockey team beat Mt. View 7-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 10 in Boothbay. The Seahawks scored five goals in the first quarter to build an insurmountable 5-0 advantage before cruising to the victory.

Moriah Smith led the Boothbay offense with three goals. Allison Smart, Zuri Smith, Izzy Andreasen, and Natalie Flagg scored one goal apiece for the Seahawks. Moriah Smith had a pair of assists in the match and Flagg and Tatum French each contributed one. Boothbay goalies Jess Steinmetz and Sophie White combined to earn the shutout victory.

