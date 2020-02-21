Advanced Search
Boothbay Girls Advance to Regional Finals Boothbay 46 - Traip 32

Boothbay Region girls basketball team defeated Traip Academy 46-32 on Feb. 20 at the Augusta Civic Center in a South Class C semi-final match-up. With the win the Lady Seahawks advance to the South C Regional championship game against Winthrop, to be played on Sat. Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. in Augusta. Boothbay defeated Winthrop twice during the regular season and lost to them in the Mt. Valley Conference championship, setting up a re-match for a chance to play for a gold ball.

Boothbay jumped out to a14-2 lead over Traip in first quarter action, led by Glory Blethen with nine and Jaelyn Crocker 5 in the period. They maintained an eight point lead at the half 25-17 and the quarter 34-22. The Lady Seahawks made six of eight foul shots in the final 2:34 to play to bump their lead to 14.

Scoring for Boothbay were Blethen 18, Crocker 9, Kylie Brown 9, Chloe Arsenault 7 ad Josey Smith 3. Scoring for Bootybay were Addy Hale 8, Kiki Huntress 7, Marlee Suumision 5, Jen MCluskey 4, Hannah Thorsen 4 and Molly Frost 2.

Lade Seahawk Chloe Arsenault brings the ball up the court. (Paula Roberts photo)

Jaelyn Crocker goes inside for two. (Paula Roberts photo)

Glory Blethen takes a shot for Boothbay. (Paula Roberts photo)

