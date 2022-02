Boothbay girls basketball team defeated Wiscasset 63-19 in their final MVC game of the season on Feb. 10 in the Seahawk nest. Boothbay was led by Jaelyn Crocker with 29 and Katheryn Hibbard 9. Wiscasset was led by Latisha Wright, Liala Dicus and Qiana Hyman with 4 each

