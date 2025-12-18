The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Boothbay Girls Improve To 3-0 With Win Over Sacopee Boothbay 44 - Sacopee Valley 26

at

The Boothbay girls basketball team beat Sacopee Valley 44-26 on Saturday, Dec. 13 in Boothbay. The Seahawks led the game from start to finish including advantages of 12-8, 18-10, and 31-19 at the quarter breaks.

Tatum French scored 19 points to lead the Seahawks. Also scoring for Boothbay were Sophie White 7, Aryana Gray 6, Arabella Hodgdon and Addie Barter 4 apiece, and Lilly Cowing and Lilly Brown 2 each.

Charlotte Cyr led the Hawks with 12 points.

The Seahawks improved to 3-0 in Class D South and vaulted into second place in the Heal Point Standings. Sacopee Valley dropped to 1-3 in Class C South.

Tatum French scores three of her game-high 19 points during Boothbay's 44-26 win over Sacopee Valley on Saturday, Dec. 13. (Mic LeBel photo)
Tatum French scores three of her game-high 19 points during Boothbay’s 44-26 win over Sacopee Valley on Saturday, Dec. 13. (Mic LeBel photo)
Arabella Hodgdon throws a pass during a fast break in Boothbay's 44-26 win over Sacopee Valley on Saturday, Dec. 13. (Mic LeBel photo)
Arabella Hodgdon throws a pass during a fast break in Boothbay’s 44-26 win over Sacopee Valley on Saturday, Dec. 13. (Mic LeBel photo)
Aryana Gray scores a pair of points during Booithbay's 44-26 win over Sacopee Valley on Saturday, Dec. 13. (Mic LeBel photo)
Aryana Gray scores a pair of points during Booithbay’s 44-26 win over Sacopee Valley on Saturday, Dec. 13. (Mic LeBel photo)
Lilly Cowing scores a layup during Boothbay's 44-26 win over Sacopee Valley on Saturday, Dec. 13. (Mic LeBel photo)
Lilly Cowing scores a layup during Boothbay’s 44-26 win over Sacopee Valley on Saturday, Dec. 13. (Mic LeBel photo)

 

Here are some bonus photos from the game:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^