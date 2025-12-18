Boothbay Girls Improve To 3-0 With Win Over Sacopee

The Boothbay girls basketball team beat Sacopee Valley 44-26 on Saturday, Dec. 13 in Boothbay. The Seahawks led the game from start to finish including advantages of 12-8, 18-10, and 31-19 at the quarter breaks.

Tatum French scored 19 points to lead the Seahawks. Also scoring for Boothbay were Sophie White 7, Aryana Gray 6, Arabella Hodgdon and Addie Barter 4 apiece, and Lilly Cowing and Lilly Brown 2 each.

Charlotte Cyr led the Hawks with 12 points.

The Seahawks improved to 3-0 in Class D South and vaulted into second place in the Heal Point Standings. Sacopee Valley dropped to 1-3 in Class C South.

Tatum French scores three of her game-high 19 points during Boothbay’s 44-26 win over Sacopee Valley on Saturday, Dec. 13. (Mic LeBel photo) Arabella Hodgdon throws a pass during a fast break in Boothbay’s 44-26 win over Sacopee Valley on Saturday, Dec. 13. (Mic LeBel photo) Aryana Gray scores a pair of points during Booithbay’s 44-26 win over Sacopee Valley on Saturday, Dec. 13. (Mic LeBel photo) Lilly Cowing scores a layup during Boothbay’s 44-26 win over Sacopee Valley on Saturday, Dec. 13. (Mic LeBel photo)

Here are some bonus photos from the game:

