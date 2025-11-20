The Boothbay Region High School girls basketball team kicked off its first practice of the season on Monday, Nov. 17 with a sense of optimism. The Seahawks missed the playoffs last year after posting a 5-13 record that was greatly impacted by the early loss of two top players to season-ending knee injuries.

The Seahawks appear to have at least four things working to their advantage heading into this season. The Maine Principals’ Association reclassification process shuffled the Seahawks down from Class C South to Class D South for the upcoming season, which should provide an opportunity to rank higher amongst smaller schools.

“We have a dozen players signed up so far, so our overall roster size is still down and we won’t be able to have a JV team again this season,” said head coach Bruce Orne. “We have some good talent and will make up for a lack of quantity with quality. We have five freshmen signed up, and there are a lot of kids in the middle school program that will help boost the program in the future.”

Young sharpshooter Eleanor Erwin was expected to be a top rookie in Class C South last year but sustained a devastating knee injury in the Seahawks’ final preseason contest. Erwin missed her freshman season, but has almost completed rehabilitation and is expected to be game ready around the start of the new year.

“I’m getting close, but I’m still limited on what I can do for the next month or so,” Erwin said while watching the team’s first practice. “I can’t wait to get back out there as it’s been really challenging to be on the sidelines.”

Boothbay freshman Aryana Gray dominated middle school basketball and will likely make an impact at the high school level. The tall forward drives hard at the basket and can shoot from the outside while her strength and size will help the Seahawks on defense.

Boothbay girls basketball may also build off the momentum of a stellar field hockey season this fall. At least five players on the basketball roster competed for the 11-1-2 field hockey team, which won a playoff game and recorded its second-best season in 50 years. Seniors Tatum French and Sophie White, sophomore Arabella Hodgdon, and freshmen Olivia Hardwick and Lily Cowing all played key roles leading the field hockey squad.

French was the leading scorer for last season’s basketball team with 210 points. She was especially productive during the second half of the season, including a loss to Dirigo during which she tallied 28 of the team’s 32 points. Other returning players include Addie Barter and Lilly Brown.

The team will miss the scoring and leadership of Maddie Orchard, who was a captain and the second leading scorer before she graduated in the spring. There are five new freshmen players via for playing time this season including Hardwick, who was among the leading scorers on the field hockey team.

Boothbay opens the season on Thursday, Dec. 4 with a game at Lisbon, who they defeated twice last season with scores of 52-19 and 49-30, respectively.

