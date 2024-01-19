Boothbay girls basketball team rallied from behind to beat visiting Telstar 48-41 on Thursday, Jan. 18 in the Seahawks nest. Boothbay trailed 17-13 at the quarter, 26-18 at the half and 33-31 at the end of three. The Lady Seahawks had three players in foul trouble. Anna Gosselin stepped up her game in the second half to lead Boothbay. Maddie Orchard had a solid game with 14 pointrs (8R, 3S), and Gosselin 10 (11 rebounds and three steals). Sophie White hit two big three’s in the fourth quarter and Magen Burge one. Telstar was led by Morgan Zetts with 14 points (10R).

