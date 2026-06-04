The Boothbay girls tennis team saw their season come to an end with a 5-0 loss to Madison in a Class C South quarterfinal match on Saturday, May 30 in Madison. The No. 6 seed Seahawks (6-7) were shut out for the second time this season by the No. 3 seed Bulldogs (11-2). The teams played pro sets up to 10 points.

Abby Orchard lost to Madison’s Jade Young 8-10 in first singles. Izzy Andreasen was behind 1-4 before she retired and ceded the second singles match to Julie Stolinova due to an injury. Addie Barter lost the third singles match 1-10 to Amara Buja.

The Seahawks pairing of Olivia Hardwick and Ava Barter lost 1-10 to Audrey Dillinham and Kierra Plummer. The Boothbay duo of Maddie Andreasen and Sarah Harris put up a strong fight but was defeated 8-10 in the second doubles match.

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