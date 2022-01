Boothbay girls basketball team slowly pulled away from Wiscasset to pick up their first win of the season, 51-20 on Jan. 24 in Wiscasset. The Lady Seahawks were led by Jaelyn Crocker with 23 points (14 rebounds). Wiscasset was led by Bella Orr with 13.

