Boothbay girls win first game of the season

The Lady Seahawks defeated Buckfield 37-31 on Jan. 4 to pick up their first win of the season. Boothbay girls were led by Magen Burge with 13, Tatum French 7 (8R) and Meg Sledge 6. Kathyrn Hibbard had 11 blocks. Buckfield was led by DeVoe with 13.

In other Mt.Valley Conference basketball news, Temple Academy defeated Wiscasset boys 58-28 on Jan. 5. Temple was led by Nate Corey with 21, Peyton Richards 19 and Gabe Young 11. Wiscasset was led by Spencer Smith-Pinkham and Dylan Akers with 7 each.

Temple girls beat Wiscasset 28-14, led by Snivon Larson with 15. The Wolverines were led by Qiana Hyman with 6.

