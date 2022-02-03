Boothbay Region girls basketball team defeated Monmouth 63-62 in triple overtime on Feb. 2. The win came in front of the Lady Seahawks hometown fans, and was their third of the season. The two teams were tied at 47-47 at the end of regulation, and through the first two overtimes. Katheryn Hibbard sank two clutch foul shots in the third overtime to put Boothbay up by three. Her second proved to be the game winner. Hibbard scored a career high 24 points in the win. Jaelyn Crocker added 16 and Emilie Crocker 14. Monmouth was led by Holly Hunt with 22, and Haley Delhahn 10.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

