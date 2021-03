Boothbay Region High School will be hosting double header basketball games against Lincoln Academy on Thursday, March 4. The boys will play at 4:30 p.m. and the girls at 7 p.m.

Games will be broadcast on the following:

Boothbay Region HS -BRHS Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BRHSMAINE/; BRTV Website https://www.boothbaytv.com/live; BRTV Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/boothbaytv/; Cable Channel 7 and 1301 (locally)

