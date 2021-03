Due to a positive COVID-19 case at Boothbay Region High School, the school has moved to remote learning. As a result, Boothbay’s basketball games against Lincoln Academy scheduled for March 4, and their Kno-Wal-Lin COVID basketball tournament games against Mt. View (scheduled for March 5) have been canceled. These games will not be made up.

