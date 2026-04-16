Boothbay Winter Sports Awards

Boothbay Region High School winter sports teams gathered recently to reflect on their season and to present their team awards.

The girls basketball team, which reached the playoffs for the first time since 2019, presented awards to Tatum French (MVP), Addie Barter (most improved), and Sophie White (coaches award).

The award winners for the boys basketball team were Simeon Bates (MVP), Peyton Barter (coach’s award), and Harry Hinckley (most improved).

Boothbay-Wiscasset indoor track and field awards were presented to Moriah Smith (girls MVP), Rose Campbell (girls coaches’ award), Maggie McCarthy (girls most improved), Ben Gapski (boys MVP), Logan Bourne (boys coaches’ award), and Isaac Fanslau (boys most improved).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

