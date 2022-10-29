Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Boothbay- Wiscasset boys fourth in State Class C

at

Boothbay- Wiscasset boys ran to a fourth place finish in State Class C Cross Country action at Twin Brook Recreation in Cumberland on October 29. Bryan Gagnon led the charge with a 12th place finish, to garner a top 30 award.

Bryan Gagnon ran to a 12th place finish in the State Class C Cross Country Championships. (Paula Roberts photo)

Julia Truesdell was the top daler for Boothbay- Wiscasset at the State Class C girls championship. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^