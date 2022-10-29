Boothbay- Wiscasset boys fourth in State Class C

Boothbay- Wiscasset boys ran to a fourth place finish in State Class C Cross Country action at Twin Brook Recreation in Cumberland on October 29. Bryan Gagnon led the charge with a 12th place finish, to garner a top 30 award.
