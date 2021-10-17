Advanced Search
Boothbay-Wiscasset cross country win MVC title Lady Seahawks MVC runner-ups

Boothbay-Wiscasset boys cross country team ran to victory at the MVC championships on Oct. 16 at University of Maine Augusta. Lucas Hardwick led the Seahawk charge with a seventh place finish in 19:25. Rounding out the scoring five were Dominick Dow, Ryan Clark, Gryffin Kristan and Austin Trask. The Seahawks placed five scoring runners in the top 21.

The Lady Seahawks (32) were MVC runner-ups to Monmouth (29) in a close race on Oct. 16 in Augusta. Laura Chapman led Boothbay-Wiscasset with a seventh place finish. The Seahawks placed five scoring runners in the top 15.

