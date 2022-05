Boothbay-Wiscasset girls won the Mt.Valley Conference 4×800 relay championship on May 26 at Lisbon High School. The girls won in 12:10 with Julia Truesdell, Emme Harris, Grace Campbell and Maddie Orchard running a leg.

Kayden Ames won the MVC discus championship with a throw of 142’10”. Ames was MVC runner-up in the shot put (41’2.5”).

