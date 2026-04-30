The Boothbay-Wiscasset girls won and the boys placed second at an eight-school MVC meet on Tuesday, April 28 in Wiscasset. Olivia Rittal won three sprint events, Rose Campbell won the discus, and the 4x100m relay team took first place to lead the Seahawk girls to the victory. The Boothbay-Wiscasset girls scored 157.33 points, Lisbon placed second with 151.66, and Kents Hills was third with 126.

Rittal, who had a hard fall on the track after winning the 100m dash at a meet in Lisbon last week, won the 100m dash in 13.38, took first in the 200m with a time of 28.29, and completed a sprinting events sweep with a time of 1:05.72 in the 400m dash.

Campbell was second to Rittal in both the 100m and the 200m and won the discus event with a throw of 86’2”. Campbell and Rittal joined up with Moriah Smith and Nerla Laventure to win the girls 4x100m relay in 53.48.

Other Boothbay-Wiscasset girls who scored points at the meet with a top eight finish include Avery Rice, second in the high jump; Zuriel Smith, second in the shot put, second in the discus, and third in the javelin; Gabrielle Cassidy, second in the high jump and seventh in the 100m hurdles; Aryana Gray, third in the discus and fourth in the shot put; Moriah Smith, third in the 200m dash, fourth in the 100m dash, and sixth in the triple jump; Sophia Mansfield, fifth in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump; Abby Orchard, sixth in the javelin and eighth in the discus; Nerla Laventure, seventh in the long jump and eighth in the 100m dash; Maggie McCarthy, sixth in the 3200m and seventh in the 1600m; Audrey Robinson, seventh in the 800m; and Jessica Raburn, eighth in the 100m hurdles.

The boys team placed second out of eight teams with a score of 172 points. Lisbon won the boys meet with a score of 206 and Mt. Abram was third with 64.

Ben Gapski led the way for Boothbay-Wiscasset, placing first in the 110m hurdles (17.09), 300m hurdles (46.39), long jump (18’8.5”), and triple jump (38’0.5”). Logan Bourne won the shot put with a toss of 36’8.5” and placed eighth in the discus. Isaac Fanslau earned first in the 100m dash with a time of 11.72, placed second in the 400m dash, and finished third in the 200m.

Other Boothbay-Wiscasset boys who scored points at the meet with a top eight finish include A.J. Crocker, second in the 3200m run and fourth in the 800m; Ross Gaffney, second in the 1600m racewalk and eighth in the 3200m run; Aron Geddes, second in the javelin and fourth in the 100m dash; Casey Phelps, second in the shot put; Nathan Percival, third in the 1600m racewalk, Lysander Lefevre, third in the discus, fourth in the javelin, and sixth in the 100m dash; Chase Carver, fifth in the high jump; Ethan Clark, sixth in the 1600m run; Malachi Donaldson, seventh in the high jump; K.K. Bragdon, seventh in the discus; and Louie Caidoc, eighth in the 1600m run.

Ross Gaffney participates in the 1600m racewalk at an MVC meet hosted by the Boothbay-Wiscasset team on Tuesday, April 28. (Mic LeBel photo) Zuriel Smith tosses the shot put for the Boothbay-Wiscasset girls team on Tuesday, April 28 in Wiscasset. Smith placed second in the event. (Mic LeBel photo) Boothbay-Wiscasset’s Avery Rice tied for second place in the girls high jump during a meet on Tuesday, April 28 in Wiscasset. (Mic LeBel photo) Isaac Fanslau won the boys 100m dash at a MVC meet on Tuesday, April 28 in Wiscasset. (Mic LeBel photo) Boothbay-Wiscasset’s Raegan Eddy bolts to the finish line in the girls 200m dash during a meet on Tuesday, April 28 in Wiscasset. (Mic LeBel photo) Olivia Rittal won three sprint events for the Boothbay-Wiscasset girls team during a meet on Tuesday, April 28 in Wiscasset. (Mic LeBel photo)

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