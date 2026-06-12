Boothbay-Wiscasset Girls Win Class C State 4×100 Relay

Occasional sprinkles didn’t slow down Boothbay- Wiscasset girls at the Class C state track and field championships on Saturday, June 6 at Winslow High School.

Boothbay- Wiscasset girls sprinted to a state title in the 4×100 and set a new team record in a time of 52.26. Running a leg of the state title team were Olivia Rittall, Nerla Leventure, Moriah Smith, and Rose Campbell.

Twenty-five area athletes competed and they brought home 22 medals.

Ross Gaffney was Class C state runner-up in the 1600m racewalk in 7:25.44 to set the second best mark in team history. Nathan Percival placed fifth in 8:22 and Jackson Zehm came in sixth in 8:45. Together, the three boys combined to score 15 team points.

In addition to running on the winning 4×100 team, Rittal collected three medals, taking third in the 400 in 1:01, fourth in the 200m in 27.41, and fifth in the 100m in 13.30.

Isaac Fanslau sprinted to a third place finish in the 400 in 53.19.

Zuri Smith placed in two events, taking fourth in the discus with a throw of 94.2-0 and sixth in the shot (30-6.5). Aryanna Gray placed fifth in the discus (92-4) and Rose Campbell followed in sixth (90-3).

Ben Gapski placed fifth in the 110 high hurdles in 17.37. Logan Bourne took sixth in the shot put (40-5.25). A.J. Crocker medaled in the 3200m, finishing eighth in 10:29

The boys 4×800 relay placed eighth in 9:15 with Crocker, John Cooper, Louie Caidoc, and Ethan Clark running a leg.

The Boothbay-Wiscasset girls placed eighth overall. The boys tied three other teams for 11th.

Orono girls and Bangor Christian boys won the Class C state championships.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

