Boothbay- Wiscasset girls cross country team placed three runners in the top 10 to win the MVC championship on October 15 at UMA in Augusta. The Seahawks were led by Larua Chapman (8th), Jullia Truesdell (9th), and Emily Gilliam (10th)

Boothbay-Wiscasset boys placed second to Winthrop, led by a seventh place finish from Bryan Gagon.

