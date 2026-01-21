Boothbay-Wiscasset Track Competes At WMC Meet

The Boothbay Region High School track and field team competed at a Western Maine Conference track and field meet on Friday, Jan. 16 at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. Male and female athletes competed in three different divisions: junior (JV), senior (varsity), and open (varsity).

The Boothbay girls team placed third in the junior division out of seven teams, fifth in the senior division out of seven teams, and fourth in the open division out of seven teams. The Boothbay boys placed seventh in the junior division out of nine teams, eighth in the senior division out of nine teams, and eighth in the open division out of nine teams. Ben Gapski, a sophomore at Wiscasset Middle High School, was the sole competitor for a separate Boothbay-Wiscasset team, which placed eighth in the junior division, sixth in the senior division, and sixth in the open division.

Gapski won the high jump in the junior division with a leap of 5-2, placed second in the 55m hurdles (8.83) in the senior division, and placed second in the long jump in the open division with a jump of 18-0.25.

Girls results

Moriah Smith won the 200m dash in the girls junior division with a time of 29:38, placed second in the 55m dash in the girls junior division (8.02), and third in the triple jump in the girls junior division (29-1.25).

Rose Campbell placed third in the girls senior division 200m dash (29.75) and second in the senior division shot put (24-9.5). Maggie McCarthy placed fifth in the 800m run in the girls open division (3:09.16) and fifth in the 2 mile run in the girls open division (15:18.59). Zuri Smith placed second in the shot put in the girls junior division with a throw of 26-1.25. Jess Raburn placed fourth in the shot put in the girls senior division (21-10.5).

Boys results

Isaac Fanslau placed third in the 55m dash in the boys junior division (7.18) and fourth in the 200m dash in the boys junior division (25.36). Aron Geddes placed fourth in the 55m dash in the boys junior division (7.51). A.J. Crocker placed seventh in the mile run in the boys open division with a time of 5:20.41. Casey Phelps placed sixth in the shot put in the boys senior division with a throw of 32-4.5.

The Boothbay boys 4×200 relay team placed third in the open division with a time of 1:48.43. Fanslau, Geddes, Lysander Lefevre, and Gapski each ran a leg.

