Boothbay’s Brauer Becomes First American Woman to Sail Nonstop Around the World Solo

Boothbay sailor Cole Brauer coasted into A Coruña, Spain on Thursday, March 7 at daybreak after sailing more than 30,000 miles around the world nonstop by herself.

Brauer departed from the same port city in Spain at the helm of the vessel First Light to begin the journey 130 days ago, on Oct. 29, 2023.

A former sailing instructor at Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club, Brauer grew up in Long Island, N.Y. and currently sails out of Newport, R.I. She has lived off and on in Boothbay, where her parents reside.

Brauer, 29, was the youngest competitor and the only woman out of 16 sailors to compete in the Global Solo Challenge race. She placed second in the international competition, during which she encountered 30-foot waves and was challenged by illness and injuries to her ribs from being tossed around First Light during rough seas.

At 5’2” and weighing around 100 pounds, Brauer was also the smallest competitor in the race, and one of her goals is to show that anyone of any size can do big things if they put in the hard work and pursue their passion.

The Lincoln County News published a story on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 about Brauer’s quest to break new ground for women by attempting the record-setting endurance feat. Having accomplished her goal, Brauer is a social media sensation after posting fascinating accounts of her inspiring adventure.

For more information, go to colebraueroceanracing.com or find Cole Brauer Ocean Racing on Instagram.

