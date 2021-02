Due to a facility issue at Boothbay Region High School, Lincoln Academy will now be hosting both the varsity girls and varsity boys basketball games on Friday, Feb. 26. The girls will now be at LA at 4:30 p.m.and the boys will be at LA at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be streamed at lctv.org.

