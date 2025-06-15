Boys 4×100, Anderson, and Thelander Bring State Gold to Lincoln Academy

Lincoln Academy boys track and field team scored 70 points to finish as the runner-up behind Greely at the Class B state meet in makeup action on Mount Desert Island on Tuesday, June 10.

The last time the Eagles placed second in a state meet was in 1960. Lincoln boys won state team titles in 1935, 1959, and 1965.

Lincoln Academy boys and girls were presented with Maine Principals’ Association Sportsmanship Awards.

“It was an exciting meet. It was great to see the boys show up. It was (LA’s) best finish in 60 years. Some seniors came into the season with clear goals for themselves and each other and really delivered at the meet,” coach Garrett Martin said.

The Eagles 4×100 relay team ran to a state title in 45.21 with Bear Grandy, Peter Thelander, Forest Storer, and Jordan Anderson running a leg. Their time was a season best for the quad.

Thelander won the 300m hurdles in 41.04, placed second in the 110 high hurdles in 15.96, and finished seventh in the 100 in 11.87.

Anderson won the 200m dash in 23.38 and was runner-up in the 100 in 11.36.

Abraham Guilford finished second in the discus with a throw of 145’11” and eighth in the javelin (129’4”). E.J. Hunt placed second in the javelin with a throw of 156’2”.

David Winchenbach placed sixth in the long jump with a leap of 18’6.5”. Oliver Jonasonn was seventh in the 300 hurdles in 44.88.

Thelander, Anderson and LA’s 4×100 team qualified to compete at New Englands on Saturday, June 14 in Connecticut.

For Medomak Valley, Evan Rush placed fifth in the triple jump with a jump of 39’11.5”.

Girls results

Lincoln girls and Medomak girls tied for 10th place at the Class B state track and field championships with 25 points. Greely took gold with 86 points.

Lincoln girls placed fifth in the 4×400 relay in 4:25.82 with Mercy Buchwalder, Dylan Burmeister, Delia Saft, and Maggie Thompson running a leg.

Buchwalder placed third in the 200 in 27.57 and sixth in the 100 in 13.50. Saft took third in the high jump (4’10”), and fifth in the 300 hurdles in 48.76.

Burmeister placed seventh in the 1600 in a new school record time of 5:26. The winner and runner-up – Morse’s Shealyn Brochu won and Greely’s Rowan Barry, respectively – both broke the Class B state record at the meet and came in two-tenths of a second apart.

Medomak girls placed in all three relays, which coach George Gould believes is a first in school history.

“It is just a testament to how hard these kids work. They just come and are ready,” Gould said.

The relay team line-ups were a last minute decision, with the 4×400 changed several times before finalized.

“It just happened to work. The relays performed marvelously,” Gould said.

The Lady Panthers came in second in the 4×800 in 10:11 with Ava Collamore, Kaylee Collamore, Haley Chandler, and Amber Pendleton running a leg. They placed sixth in the 4×400 in 4:28 with Chandler, Pendleton, Olivia Burgess, and Lyra Puchalski, and seventh in the 4×100 in 53.86 with Puchalski, Ella McClean, Rachel Richardson, and Scarlett Flint.

Ava Collamore placed in two events for the Panthers, coming in fifth in the 1600 in 5:24 and sixth in the 3200 in 11:44. Pendleton placed fourth in the 400 in 1:03.

