Bristol – South Bristol baseball team wrapped up an undefeated season with a 10-9 Busline League championship win over Hope- Appleton- Lincolnville on June 12 at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle.

HAL jumped out to a 6-2 lead after four innings. The Blue Devils clawed their way back, scoring five runs in the fifth to take the lead. HAL plated three runs in the top of the sixth. Bristol rallied in the bottom of the seventh two win. Andreas Eraklis and Wesley Poole walked to set up a RBI single to Ernest Poland and RBI bunt to Ryan Powell. Eli Arrowsmith then hit a walk off single, scoring Poland for the winning run.

Hitting for Bristol were Arrowsmith with four, Poland three, Malachi Farrin, Koleman Chesebro and Eraklis two each and Colin Mitchell and Powell one each. Hitting for Hope were Carter Campbell and Jake Perez wit two each, and Landon Hotchkin, Keegan Thomann and Zach Egleland one each.

